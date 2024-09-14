Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,001,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

