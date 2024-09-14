Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

