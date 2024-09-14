WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.46

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.46 and traded as low as $100.50. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 507,960 shares.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,948,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,361.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 190,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 168,520 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $15,888,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $10,078,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

