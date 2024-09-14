Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $370.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.26 and a 200-day moving average of $342.51. The company has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $21,970,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

