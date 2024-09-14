World Mobile Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $764,671.62 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $125.06 million and $764,671.62 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00042281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.