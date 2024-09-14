Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.68.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.93. The company has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

