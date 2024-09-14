Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $807.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

