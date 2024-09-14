Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $660.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

