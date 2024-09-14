Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,328,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

