Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

