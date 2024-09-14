Wrapped AVAX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $159.55 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for approximately $25.47 or 0.00042506 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $159.55 million and approximately $29.01 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,264,947 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,246,156.06206856. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 24.98228845 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1114 active market(s) with $36,882,547.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

