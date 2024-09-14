X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 2,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
X Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $230.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.
X Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
