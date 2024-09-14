XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Stock Price Down 33.9%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

