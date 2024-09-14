Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.53

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 453701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 778,697.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 327,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,549,000.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

