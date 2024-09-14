XYO Market Cap Reaches $60.18 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. XYO has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and $898,918.47 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,892.25 or 1.00024606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00448885 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $940,067.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

