YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $753.25

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.25 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 476 ($6.22). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 464,938 shares.

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.08) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 810 ($10.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £555.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 484.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 748.83.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £513,465.75 ($671,460.38). In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £513,465.75 ($671,460.38). Also, insider Shalini Govil-Pai purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £34,450 ($45,050.35). 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

