Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 126,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 116,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Zambeef Products Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £15.78 million, a P/E ratio of 525.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

