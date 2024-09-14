Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zapata Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZPTAW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Zapata Computing has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

