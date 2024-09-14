Zentry (ZENT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.52 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Zentry has a market cap of $102.52 million and $5.42 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01685558 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,172,322.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

