Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,548 shares of company stock worth $10,221,048. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,096,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

