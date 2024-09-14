Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $83,733,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $23,569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 25.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 108,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 158,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

AGCO Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

