Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

