Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,754 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,071 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,574 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 276.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

