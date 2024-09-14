Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,187,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,218,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $411.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

