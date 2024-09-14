Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 234 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $198.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average is $225.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

