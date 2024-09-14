Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 5,128 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,704,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after acquiring an additional 233,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,350,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,893,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.