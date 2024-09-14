Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $74.67 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

