1,300 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,071,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $172.68 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

