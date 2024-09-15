163,499 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

