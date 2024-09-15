1,801 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,273,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $228.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.