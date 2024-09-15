1,801 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,273,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
NYSE:GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $228.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
