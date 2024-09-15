1ST Source Bank Purchases 1,550 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 478,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

