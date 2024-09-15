2,582 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
ACWI opened at $116.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.26.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
