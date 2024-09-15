311 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.36. The company has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

