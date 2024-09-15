3,183 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB) Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of SPTB opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

