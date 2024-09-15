3,876 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

