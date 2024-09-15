39,800 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
