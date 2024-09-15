5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Maxim Group

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $61,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

