7,521 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $231.74 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

