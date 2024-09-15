888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.3 days.
888 Price Performance
Shares of 888 stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
About 888
