888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.3 days.

888 Price Performance

Shares of 888 stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. 888 has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get 888 alerts:

About 888

(Get Free Report)

See Also

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.