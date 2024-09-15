AAR (NYSE:AIR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.55. AAR has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.