Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3,152 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen International Stock Up 12.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
