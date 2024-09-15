Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
Abitibi Royalties Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million and a PE ratio of -168.75.
About Abitibi Royalties
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abitibi Royalties
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Abitibi Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abitibi Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.