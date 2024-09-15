Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the August 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACP opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

