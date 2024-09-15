Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.