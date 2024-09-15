Achain (ACT) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.33 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001331 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

