Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $38.10 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $39.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.2564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

