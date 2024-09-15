Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Adrad Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Get Adrad alerts:

Adrad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Adrad Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of heat transfer solutions for industrial applications in Australia and New Zealand. It offers heat exchangers for mobile and stationery applications; and radiators and other heat exchange products for the automotive and industrial aftermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Adrad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adrad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.