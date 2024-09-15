Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Adrad Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Adrad Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adrad
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Adrad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adrad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.