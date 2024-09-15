Adriatic Metals’ (ADT1) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 11.0 %

LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 174.20 ($2.28) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 124.20 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2,177.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.85.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adriatic Metals news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £24,815.16 ($32,450.84). 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.