Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Up 104.0% in August

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

