aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.36

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. aelf has a total market cap of $260.60 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

